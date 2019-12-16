New Delhi: At a time when massive protests are seen across university campuses in the country with students raising voices against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday urged the protesting students to stay away from violence and to maintain peace and tranquillity in their campus.

“I appeal to all students to steer clear of violence and maintain peace in their campus. Don’t pay heed to rumours. It is necessary to promote peace, brotherhood and harmony now. We shouldn’t do anything which is against the interest of the nation,” he said to students.

मैं सभी विद्यार्थियों से अपील करना चाहता हूं कि वह हिंसा से दूर रहें और अपने परिसर में शांति बनाए रखें । कृपया अफवाहों के ऊपर ध्यान न दें । इस समय हमें शांति भाईचारे और आपसी सौहार्द की भावना को आगे बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता है । हम कोई भी ऐसा कार्य न करें जो राष्ट्र हित के विरुद्ध हो । — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2019

The appeal from the HRD minister comes after large numbers of students were injured in police firing and beating in the campuses of the Jamia Milia Islamia University and AMU on Sunday. The clash with police began when the security personnel entered the university campus of Jamia while the students were holding a protest against the CAA.

The HRD minister in a tweet further stated that the CAA is in the interest of all those who have suffered years of torture.

“The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, under the leadership of the eminent Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, has been passed by both houses of Parliament with great support. The bill has received the support of many political parties. This bill is in the interest of all those who have suffered years of torture,” he said.

देश की लंबे समय की मांग के बाद नागरिकता संशोधन बिल पारित हुआ है । राष्ट्रीय हित के लिए बनाया गया यह कानून किसी धर्म, जाति, पंथ, क्षेत्र के विरुद्ध नहीं है । — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2019

कुछ असामाजिक तत्व उपद्रव उन्माद फैलाकर राष्ट्रीय संपत्ति को क्षति पहुंचा रहे हैं और शांति व्यवस्था को भंग करना चाहते हैं, जो अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हैं । — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 16, 2019

As per updates, during the clash with the police at Jamia, multiple DTC buses were set on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after the demonstration turned violent.

The CAA, which got President’s nod last week, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.