Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday expressed concern about students who are stranded in Ukraine's Sumy region and advised them to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. In a series of tweets, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Ministry and the Embassies are in regular touch with the students.

"Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students," Bagchi said in a tweet.

He said the MEA has strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for the stranded students.

“We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students,” Bagchi added.

Arindam Bagchi had on Friday said that around 700 Indians were stranded in Sumy.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said it is exploring all possible ways to safely evacuate the Indian nationals from the eastern Ukranian cities of Sumy and Pisochyn. The embassy said it is reaching out to 298 Indian students in Pisochyn and buses are en route to evacuate them.

“Reaching out to our 298 students in Pisochyn. Buses are enroute and expected to arrive soon. Please follow all safety instructions and precautions. Be Safe Be Strong,” it said.

The mission also said it is in touch with all the interlocutors concerned, including the Red Cross, to identify the exit routes to take out the Indians from Sumy.

Sumy is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

The Indian students currently stuck in Pisochyn had reached the city from Kharkiv following an advisory issued by the embassy on Wednesday.