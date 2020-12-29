New Delhi: Actor-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he won’t be entering politics citing health reasons. “I will serve the people without entering politics. This decision will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me,” he said in a statement today. Also Read - Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Welcomes Superstar Home With Traditional Aarti, Applies Tilak on His Forehead

The superstar had earlier said that he would launch his political party in January 2021 and that the details would be revealed on December 31.

He had also categorically asserted that his party would fight Tamil Nady Assembly elections next year and “emerge victorious.” Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in April-May 2021.