Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, reacting to the opposition’s criticism of him operating from a five-star hotel, said that it is his personal issue and asked if he has submitted any expenditure bill to the government.

“I am not interested in getting a certificate from friends from BJP. I will work according to my conscience,” said Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy on being asked about his stay at a 5-star hotel in Bengaluru: Have I submitted any expenditure bill to the government? It is my personal issue. I am not interested in getting certificate from friends from BJP. I will work according to my conscience. pic.twitter.com/LUPEPawAQl — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

There were reports that the Chief Minister was getting a “5-star treatment” in a village after he kick-started his village stay campaign “Grama Vastavya 2.0” from Gurmitkal in Yadgir district.

“What 5-star arrangements? Ready to sleep on the road. Want to ask the Opposition if I cannot have this basic facility, how will I work every day? A small bathroom was built. I will not be taking it back with me,” Kumaraswamy had said during a press conference in Chandraki village, on Friday.

Last year, Kumaraswamy had rejected the government’s car and bungalow but soon he began working out of a five-star hotel, which drew criticism from several quarters.

According to media reports, Congress legislature party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah had suggested Kumaraswamy to operate out of his personal home-office “Krishna” in J.P. Nagar, but the highly superstitious Kumaraswamy was advised that Krishna was not Vaastu compliant.