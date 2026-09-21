Staying in IIT Bombay hostels? Management plans to remove ceiling fans in hostels; here’s what we know

Following the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, campus protests erupted over alleged exam pressure and caste abuse, drawing attention to hostel fan safety upgrades.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/staying-in-iit-bombay-hostels-management-plans-to-remove-ceiling-fans-in-hostels-heres-what-we-know-8528440/ Copy

Demonstrators stage a candlelight protest to pay tribute to the suicide victims of IIT Bombay, in Mumbai (PTI)

IIT Bombay suicide case: A second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, Sahil Ravindra Wakode (22), was found dead in his Hostel 4 room on September 18, 2026, hours after being reported for using a mobile phone during a mid-semester exam to seek answers via ChatGPT. The incident has triggered student demonstrations, leading to an FIR against invigilator Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla under the SC/ST Act and abetment provisions after the student’s family alleged caste-based harassment. In response, the institute reiterated that no formal disciplinary action was initiated and highlighted campus safety initiatives, including replacing traditional ceiling fans with wall-mounted models.

Key Incident Profile & Investigation Details

Parameter Case Details Deceased Student Sahil Ravindra Wakode (22, 2nd-year BTech, Energy Science Dept) Location Hostel 4, IIT Bombay Powai Campus, Mumbai Exam Trigger Event Caught using mobile phone; allegedly uploaded paper to ChatGPT Legal Status / FIR Case registered under BNS (Abetment to Suicide) & SC/ST Act against faculty Safety Countermeasure Phased replacement of ceiling fans with wall-mounted units

Key Campus & Safety Highlights

Administrative Statement vs Student Allegations: IIT Bombay stated the Head of Department and instructor counselled the student without initiating disciplinary penalties. Student groups and family members disputed this, alleging threats of a one-year suspension and casteist harassment prior to the event. Read more: IIT Bombay student dies by suicide: Parents say son faced 'caste-based discrimination, institutional torture'

Wall-Mounted Fan Transition: The campus safety drive to swap ceiling fans for wall-mounted alternatives—intended to prevent physical self-harm incidents, remains under execution, with the initial batch of wall-mounted units arriving on campus.

The Crime Branch, which has taken over the probe into the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old IIT Bombay student, is likely to summon a professor from the premier institute and others for questioning, officials said on Sunday. The professor has been named as an accused in the case, which will be handled by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detection).

Sahil Ravindra Wakode was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in Hostel Number 4 on the Powai campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Wakode, a native of Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, was a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department.

The family has alleged that Wakode was subjected to institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination before he took the extreme step, which triggered a protest by students on the campus. The protesters claimed that Wakode faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.