New Delhi: India on Friday (March 18), reported a total of 2,500 cases of the COVID-19 virus, indicating that the country has safely steered off the Omicron strain and the third wave. The reason behind this has been credited to the fast vaccination drive and some timely measures that helped contain the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. However, despite this, India might see a fresh wave because of the rising coronavirus cases in many parts of the world. IMA Andhra Pradesh has urged people not to let down their guard against Covid-19 with decreasing cases, as reports indicate that stealth omicron, a new subvariant of omicron, which is more contagious than Omicron, is making its presence felt worldwide.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the IMA advised people to continue to wear masks and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour as the fastspreading Stealth Omicron variant is fuelling China's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

"Each variant of Omicron has its own set of unique mutations. The most common was BA.1, which quickly spread across the world. BA.1 was almost entirely responsible for the record shattering spike in cases this winter, the so-called third wave. But there are a number of reasons that epidemiologists doubt that BA.2 will drive a massive surge. British researchers have found that BA.2 infection does not carry a higher risk of hospitalisation than BA.1," The New Indian Express quoted IMA AP president Dr C Srinivasa Raju as saying.

At first, BA.1 is thousand times as common as BA.2. But in early 2022, BA.2, the so-called stealth omicron, started to be found in a larger proportion of new infections. All versions of Omicron are highly contagious, which is why the variant swiftly crowded out earlier forms of the coronavirus, he added.

The five-fold strategy

Earlier, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries of (Health) of all States and UTs, stressing that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy: Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the reason behind this rise was a combination of many factors like the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, as well as the lifting of public health and social measures.

The rising cases of BA.2 sub-lineage

Meanwhile, Europe saw an increase in the number of cases by 2 percent between March 7 and 12. The spread of the omicron variant’s BA.2 sub-lineage might be the reason behind the increase, as reported by The Wire. In addition, Hong Kong health authorities reported 29,272 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (March 16), up from 27,765 on Tuesday (March 15) along with 217 deaths, compared with 228 in the previous 24 hours. Finally, the United States showed rising COVID-19 trends from March 1 to March 10, which is approximately twice the rate seen in February.

Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus.