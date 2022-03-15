New Delhi: Days after Congress’s debacle in five state elections, including its worst-ever performance in Uttar Pradesh under general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, veteran leaders have demanded urgent reforms in the party. The G23 leaders, considered as dissidents by Gandhis’ aide at a recently held crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting said they have been seeking corrective measures only to strengthen the party but a few have vilified them as those working at the BJP’s behest and asserted that this must stop as they remain ‘lifelong Congressmen’.Also Read - At CWC Meet, Gandhis Offer Resignation, Congress Decides Sonia To Stay Party Chief Till Internal Polls

On Monday, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal asserted that it is high time some other person should be given a chance for a leadership role in the party. Speaking exclusively to The Indian Express, Sibal said that neither the poll results nor the CWC's decision to reaffirm faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership was surprising for him.

"There is a Congress outside the CWC… kindly listen to their views, if you choose to… Lots of leaders like us who are not in the CWC but in the Congress have an entirely different point of view. Is it that we don't matter because we are not in the CWC? Therefore the CWC, according to them, represents the Congress party in India. I don't think that's correct. There are lots of Congressmen around the country, people from Kerala, from Assam, from Jammu and Kashmir, from Maharashtra, from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, who don't hold that point of view," The Indian Express quoted the Congress leader as saying.

Another G23 leader Anand Sharma said the Congress has to revive itself in the Hindi heartland by adhering to its core ideology and not flirt with any form of fundamentalism or communalism of any community. He also said that the recent defeat in assembly elections cannot be viewed in isolation and immediate corrective measures must be taken. The deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha said that in continuity of the string of defeats, the question to be pondered over is “why are we being rejected?”, according to the sources.

Sharma also pointed out that the defeat of the Congress in Punjab and Uttarakhand were ominous signs for the party as it prepares for the Himachal Pradesh polls later this year. He said the surge of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab is a challenge and a collective effort is required to strengthen the party, and it cannot be business as usual.

Echoing similar remarks, Ghulam Nabi Azad stated at the meeting that an honest dialogue and discussion should take place in the CWC which has been the Congress’ tradition since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru when there used to be heated discussions, arguments and walkouts during brainstorming sessions.

Azad said they were making suggestions for strengthening the party but some within the party dubbed them as working at the behest of the BJP. He also called for collective introspection.

One G-23 leader also suggested a dialogue with like-minded parties and bring them on one platform to help displace the BJP from the Centre in 2024. The sources said Mukul Wasnik shared data to point out that the Congress had only 14 seats in Lok Sabha from Jammu to Nagpur, and must correct itself to win back people’s faith. Wasnik also pointed out that the Congress has lost 39 out of 49 elections held since 2014 and questioned why the party has embarked on a soft Hindutva ideology.

(With Agency Inputs)