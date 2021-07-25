Bengaluru: Amid speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday kept people guessing about his possible exit. After suggesting he might receive instructions from the high command by today evening on his exit, Yediyurappa later said he was still waiting. “I haven’t received any instructions from the high command yet. I’ll wait and follow their direction,” BS Yediyurappa said on being asked whether he has received any direction from Delhi.Also Read - 'Expecting Suggestions From High Command by Evening', Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on Possible Exit | Key Points

Prior to this, the Karnataka CM had said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening, regarding his continuation in the post. “By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision,” Yediyurappa had said in Belagavi in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected today.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday ruled out any crisis in the Karnataka government and said B S Yediyurappa has done good work. “Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way,” Nadda told reporters on the last day of his two-day visit to Goa.

When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, “That is what you feel. We don’t feel so”.

Monday last day in the office for BSY?

Yediyurappa had recently dropped hints that Monday might be his last day in office. He had said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will get on with “his work” from July 26.

Notably, his government will complete two years in office on July 26 (Monday).

BJP top brass contemplates Santhosh as Yediyurappa’s successor

The BJP top brass is contemplating recommending the incumbent National General Secretary (Organisation) of the party, B.L. Santhosh, as the successor of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, IANS reported.

According to top level BJP functionaries in New Delhi, apart from Santhosh, the top brass is also mulling over four Deputy Chief Ministers retaining Laxman Suvadi, who belongs to the Lingayat community, which is one of the biggest in Karnataka comprising nearly 15 per cent of the state’s population.

The functionary added that Santhosh belonging to the Brahmin community, which is about 2 per cent of the state’s population, and in order to balance caste equations, the BJP top brass has come out with four DCM formula –- Lingayat, Vokkaliga, OBC and SC/ST –- to placate all prominent communities in the state.

The functionary further elaborated that among the three incumbent DCMs, in all probability Laxman Suvadi is likely to continue, while C N. Ashwath Narayan, belonging to the Vokkaliga community, may be replaced with former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who is one of the 12 Union Ministers dropped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.