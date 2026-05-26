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Stock market news: Shares of this company gain after THIS major update - Check full details here

Stock market news: Shares of this company gain after THIS major update – Check full details here

Stock market news: Shares of small-cap IT company Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd are trading higher by over 4% today. The company's stock was trading higher by 4.16%, or ₹0.66, at ₹16.53 on the BSE at

Stock Market update- File image

Stock market news: Shares of small-cap IT company Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd are trading higher by over 4% today. The company’s stock was trading higher by 4.16%, or ₹0.66, at ₹16.53 on the BSE at the time of writing the report, and on the NSE, the stock was up 4.03%, or ₹0.64, at ₹16.52.

The stock’s rise today follows a major update from the company. In its latest exchange filing, the company said it has received a major digital transformation project from a large UAE-based enterprise group.

The company will build a unified digital operating platform for the group, integrating governance, business operations, financial management, and enterprise-wide decision-making into a single system. This client operates in sectors such as commercial real estate, property services, and managed operations.

The company stated that this new cloud-based platform will replace the existing disparate systems and create a single data system for the entire business. It will feature multilingual and mobile-first features, and will also integrate with UAE PASS. The platform will also offer features such as AI, advanced analytics, intelligent automation, predictive reporting, and real-time data insights.

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According to the company, digital transformation is rapidly increasing in the Middle East and this deal will further enhance the company’s strong presence in cloud modernization, enterprise integration and AI-based digital services.

Karanjit Singh, CEO – APAC, Kelton Tech Solutions Ltd., said that as companies grow larger, operational functions become increasingly complex and difficult to manage. Therefore, instead of having separate technology systems, companies are now looking for a single digital platform that integrates governance, operations, financial management, and decision-making.

Meanwhile, market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat after falling in early trade on Tuesday amid mixed trend in Asian equities and a rise in crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.82 points to 76,224.14 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.6 points to 24,004.10.

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