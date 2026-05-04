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Stock market update: This hospitality sector stock hits 5% upper circuit with 405% return in 2 years, check share price

Stock market update: This hospitality sector stock hits 5% upper circuit with 405% return in 2 years, check share price

In an exchange filing dated March 9, the company announced that its experiential and cultural platform, XORA World, will host the Circoloco Mumbai 2026 event in Mumbai.

Stock Market update- File image

Stock market update: In a significant stock market development, shares of hospitality and lifestyle sector company, Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, hit an upper circuit of 5 percent today. The company’s stock rose 5%, or ₹0.97, to settle at ₹20.51 today. This stock has delivered a robust 405% return to investors in just two years. Today, the company’s share opened for trading at Rs 19.54 on BSE, and till now it has touched its intraday high of Rs 20.51. Here are all the details you need to know about the stocks of the company.

How are company’s stock performing?

According to BSE Analytics, this company’s stock has returned 51 percent to investors in the last one year. The stock has gained 405 percent in the last two years, 361 percent in the last three years, and over 1419 percent in the last five years.

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In an exchange filing dated March 9, the company announced that its experiential and cultural platform, XORA World, will host the Circoloco Mumbai 2026 event in Mumbai. The event will take place on April 19, 2026, at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, marking the first time India will be part of the global Circoloco circuit.

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About world’s leading underground music and lifestyle brands

Circoloco began in 1999 at Ibiza’s DC-10 club and today is one of the world’s leading underground music and lifestyle brands, with events in cities such as Ibiza, London, Paris, New York, Miami, Tulum and Dubai.

The Mumbai edition will feature a line-up of international artists, including DJs like Marco Carola, Michael Bibi, Chris Stussy, Mau P, Beltran, Jamback, and Sweeley. The event will be held at Jio World Garden, which will have a capacity of over 9,000 people, a backstage capacity of over 500, and over 50 premium tables. According to the company, the event will strengthen XORA World’s experiential portfolio and create new opportunities for global lifestyle and music events in India.

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At the end of the trading session, the BSE Sensex jumped 355.90 points and closed at 77,269.40. Similarly, the NSE Nifty also settled at 24,119.30 with a decline of 121.75 points. On the sectoral front, metal, realty, infrastructure and pharma indices gained around 0.5–1% in today’s trade, while IT, media and PSU bank indices closed with losses.

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