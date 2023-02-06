Home

Stone Age Artefacts Found in Gurugram’s Aravalli Hills

Paleolithic paintings found in the Aravalli hills have piqued the curiosity of archaeologists in the areas around Haryana's Gurugram.

Gurugram: Paleolithic paintings found in the Aravalli hills have piqued the curiosity of archaeologists in the areas around Haryana’s Gurugram. And the latest discovery of stone carvings in the Badshahpur area of Tethar village of Sohna has even widened the trove of history in the area.

As per a TOI report, the petroglyphs discovered in the area include graffiti, and hand and footprints of humans and animals engraved on quartzite rocks. The site is atop a hillock and just 6 kms from Mangar, where cave paintings believed to be from the same period were discovered in 2021. The Paleolithic era spans from about 25 lakh years to 10,000 BP (before present, the carbon dating marker that archaeologists use with 1950 treated as the base year).

The latest site where the stone carvings were found was spotted by an ecologist and wildlife researcher Sunil Harsana. “Several tools and equipment used to make them were found at the site as well. Though the rocks have withered away with time and because of exposure to harsh weather conditions, the carvings are clearly visible,” Harsana told TOI.

After a thorough examination of the stone carvings, Banani Bhattacharyya, deputy director of the Haryana directorate of archaeology and museums said, “These findings are remarkable examples of Indian prehistory. They mark the progress of human civilisation. I believe the carvings are more than 10,000 BP old. But the exact date can be ascertained only after a survey.” She added, “This gives us a chance to see how the earliest of humans developed tools. Most of the carvings are of animal paws and human footprints. There are some basic symbols, which had presumably been kept for some special purpose.”