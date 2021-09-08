Bhopal: Over 400 people were left injured during a centuries-old tradition in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district that involves pelt stones at each other . The ritual is part of the annual ‘Gotmar’ fair, in which people from Sawargaon village and Pandhurna gather on either side of the Jaam river to pelt stones and stop the other side from running away with a flag fixed to a tree placed in the middle of the water.Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Guests Fall Over Mandap Fire During Tug-of-War Game, Bride & Groom Left Stunned | Watch

An official said more than 1,000 policemen and a team of 35 doctors were deployed for this annual stone pelting fair near Pandhurna town, with drones also being pressed into service to monitor the situation. Also Read - Andhra Couple Beat Daughters to Death with Trishool and Dumbbells, in Hope to Revive Them

“During the Gotmar fair on Tuesday, over 400 people sustained injuries. Two people with severe injuries have been referred to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for further treatment,” said Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr GC Chourasia said. Also Read - Maharashtra Home Minister Performs 'Kanyadaan' Ritual During Differently-abled Woman's Wedding

District Collector Saurabh Kumar Suman claimed the fair passed off peacefully and lesser people were injured when compared to previous year, adding that he had appealed to people to organise such events only in a symbolic manner.

“Guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 were followed as senior officials were on the spot to monitor the situation,” said Chhindwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Agrawal.

As per local legend, some 300 years ago, a boy from Pandhurna eloped with a girl from Swargaon and people from the latter threw stones to stop him from crossing the river with her, while his village folk retaliated, in the same manner, to bring the couple home safely.

(With PTI inputs)