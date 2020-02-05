New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Student president Kanhaiya Kumar was injured after stones were pelted at his convoy on Wednesday on his way back from a public meeting in Supaul, Bihar. The 33-year-old activist who recently joined the CPI was addressing people on the Centre’s contentious Citizenship law.

His convoy came under attack while he was on his way to Saharsa. As he passed through a local market, protestors pelted stones at him and damaged the glass panes on several vehicles. Kumar was holding the public meeting along with other anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters as part of a march that he is spearheading.

This is the second time Kanhaiya Kumar’s car has been attacked this month. On February 2, Kumar’s cavalcade was attacked in Bihar’s Saran district when it was passing through the Chapra-Siwan main road at Kopa bazaar.

One of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sharpest critiques, Kanhaiya Kumar has been on the forefront of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

Last week, Kumar had to face stiff opposition from supporters of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, youth front of the BJP, in Gopalganj where his posters were blackened and slogans of “go back” raised. Subsequently, while addressing a public meeting at Marwari high school ground in Muzaffarpur on Saturday, Kumar had asserted, “We will defeat this (NDA) government and save the Constitution.”