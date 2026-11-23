‘Stop acting like Baahubali’: SC raps Bihar judge over contempt conviction

The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked a Bihar judicial officer for convicting a police officer over a failure to register an FIR as directed.

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The judicial officer fined the SP a token Rs 1 and told Bihar's director general of police (DGP) to put the court's observations on the officer's service record. Representational image

A Bihar judicial officer got a stern rebuke from the Supreme Court on Monday for convicting a police officer who had not followed directions to register an FIR. The court questioned his grasp of contempt law and told him not to “act like a Baahubali” with his judicial powers. It also suggested he be sent to the National Judicial Academy for training.

“Ask your client to stop acting like a ‘Bahubali’ while exercising judicial powers,” Chief Justice Surya Kant said while hearing the judicial officer’s plea against a Patna high court order staying his decision.

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The Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took issue with how Anil Kumar, district and additional sessions judge-IV in Rohtas at Sasaram, handled the matter. He convicted the police officer the same day, treating the non-compliance as an offence committed in the face of the court.

“We are really surprised at your understanding of law. You must first understand the scope and ambit of Section 384 BNSS and Section 345 CrPC. If someone slaps someone or abuses the court, or refuses to leave the courtroom when directed, that is an offence committed in the face of the court. But if we direct someone to register an FIR and they do not, it does not amount to a crime committed in the face of the court,” news agency PTI quoted the bench as saying.

“Your understanding of law is appalling. You also took such an aggressive stance, called the superintendent and convicted him on the same day,” Justice Bagchi said. Justice Bagchi pushed back on the judge’s objection to the inspecting judge stepping in. “Were you within your domain and jurisdiction when you called the district magistrate and superintendent of police, treated their non-appearance as an offence committed in the face of the court and convicted and sentenced him? You also stay your hands.

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On September 29, 2026, Anil Kumar convicted IPS officer Raushan Kumar, then superintendent of police (SP) of Rohtas, for wilfully disobeying court directions to register an FIR against a person who had allegedly given false evidence in a criminal case decided in 2023.

The judicial officer fined the SP a token Rs 1 and told Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) to put the court’s observations on the officer’s service record. He also urged the Union Ministry of Personnel and Training to rework how IAS and IPS officers are trained, so they are better suited to a democratic system. The Patna high court had subsequently stayed the order imposing the fine on the SP for contempt of court.