New Delhi: Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders protested with placards in front the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on Thursday- against BJP ‘trying to destabilise’ state governments.

The protest soon saw UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and several senior Congress leaders join the chorus. Speaking to the media, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi explained, “We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue”.

The Karnataka and Goa Issue

The ongoing political crisis in Karnataka might take some conclusive turn on Thursday with the Supreme Court slated to hear a plea filed by rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs against the Assembly speaker.

On the other hand, Goa Congress tumbled late on Wednesday when out of its 15-member Congress legislature party lost 10 members, who staged a walkout to in order to join the BJP. Congress MLA Isidore Fernandes told reporters on Wednesday, “10 Congress MLAs are splitting from the Congress and joining the BJP tonight.”

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar is the leader of the group which has split from the Congress, Fernandes said.

Kavlekar has blamed disunity among senior Congress leaders in Goa and lack of development in the Opposition MLAs’ constituencies as some of the reasons for splitting from the main opposition party. The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa has called the merger a betrayal of Goan voters.

The stunning development takes the tally of BJP MLAs from 17 to 27 in the state legislative assembly.