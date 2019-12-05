New Delhi: It seems onion has become the favourite topic among politicians ever since its prices have skyrocketed across the country. They eat or not, but they love to speak on the topic – either to draw attention or to slam the ruling government at the Centre.

After Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NCP’s Supriya Sule and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, it is now Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who on Thursday advocated people not to eat onion keeping its soaring price in mind.

Saying that people of Jain community don’t eat onion, he said the economy of the country can be saved by not eating onion, garlic and meat.

“Stop eating onions, what is the compulsion to eat it? Our Jain brothers don’t eat. Stop eating onions, stop eating garlic, stop eating meat, everything will be saved. A Queen had once said ‘if they don’t have bread then let them eat cake’,” Azam Khan said.

The statement from the SP leader came after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she does not eat onion and garlic as it is not much is in use in her family. Replying to a question on what steps her government has taken to control the price rise of onion, she said she eats neither onion nor garlic.

Following her statement, a number of politicians have slammed her for her irresponsible remark on an issue which is now affecting every household across the nation.

Holding a press conference earlier in the day, former finance minister P Chidambaram asked whether she eats avocado in place of onion to control its price.

However, another Union Minister Ashwini Choubey came to the rescue of Sitharaman over her remark on onion and said he himself also does not eat the vegetable, hence he has no idea on how is the situation in the market about the price of onion.

“I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions,” Ashwini Choubey said.