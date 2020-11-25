New Delhi: A tweet from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hindi has become the centre of another storm in Tamil Nadu when the state is bracing for Cyclone Nivar on Wednesday. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu Government Announces Public Holiday In 13 Districts on November 26

To keep the residents of the state updated about eh cyclone, the IMD informed them about the potential hazards in the surrounding areas. However, the department inadvertently faced flak on Twitter from residents who were upset about a Twitter thread posted by the department that was typed out in Hindi.

The IMD said severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Wednesday midnight or early Thursday.

दक्षिण-पश्चिम बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर स्थित चक्रवाती तूफान "निवार" बीते छह घंटे में 05 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति के साथ पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ा और भारतीय समयानुसार आज शाम , 24 नवंबर, 2020, 1730 बजे दक्षिण-पश्चिम बंगाल की खाड़ी में अक्षांश 10.0°N एवं देशान्तर 82.4°E पर केंद्रित है | pic.twitter.com/pwxB08iKJU — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 24, 2020

Part of precautionary measure, Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days. Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby.

“Why tweeting in Hindi?????? Hindi is Not A National Language,.! You do not know English or Tamil ??? (sic)” wrote one irked user in response.

Mention it as 'Hindi Meteorolagical Department'.

If Indian government do this type of hindi imposition again and again, we tamil people says again and again that 'WE ARE NOT A INDIAN'. #stopHindichauvinism #stopHindiImposition https://t.co/7qkYud9dT7 — தமிழ் இடையன் (@thamizhidayan) November 25, 2020

You should be tweeting this in Tamil English and maybe French #stopHindiImposition https://t.co/0mALeEDDMi — Poongulali (@poopoonga) November 24, 2020

Notably, Cyclone Nivar is the fourth cyclone in the North Indian Ocean region this year. The earlier three cyclones include Cyclone Amphan Cyclone Nisarga and Cyclone Gati.