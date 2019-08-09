New Delhi: India on Friday reacted sternly to Pakistan’s retaliatory action against a decision taken in New Delhi pertaining to Article 370 and said the neighbouring country should accept the reality and stop meddling in internal matters of other countries.

The reaction comes after Pakistan, in a bid to pressure India following the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to J&K, suspended the service of Thar Express that connected Jodhpur and Karachi. Just a day ago, Pakistan had, unilaterally, suspended the Samjhauta Express as well.

At a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Actions taken by Pakistan are unilateral. This has been done without consulting us. We’ve urged them to reconsider their decision. Our sense is that whatever is being done by Pakistan is to present an alarming picture of the bilateral relationship.”

On being asked about the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, Kumar said, “He is not in Delhi. We have requested Pakistan for review of their decision. The timing of his return will be determined later.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Pakistan had said it was willing to review its decision if India could do the same about its move on Article 370. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was quoted as saying on Thursday, “Are they (India) ready to review their decisions? If they do, we can also review our decisions. Review will be on both sides. That is what Simla (agreement) says.”

The same day, the MEA had said that it India regretted the steps announced by Pakistan and asserted that its decision on J&K was an internal affair.

To that, Qureshi had said that Pakistan had decided to go back to the UN Security Council to challenge the Indian decision. “Pakistan is not looking at the military option. We are rather looking at political, diplomatic, and legal options to deal with the prevailing situation,” he said.

Rejecting India’s assertion that Kashmir was its internal matter, Qureshi referred to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and said, “Nehru announced on 14 occasions” that “future of Kashmir will be decided by the goodwill and pleasure of Kashmiri people”.

Qureshi said that Pakistan would take the issue of Kashmir to the UN Security Council. He said that he would go to China soon to consult on the recent developments in the region.