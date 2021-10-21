Chandigarh: Days after announcing that he will form his own party and may form alliance with the BJP, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed Congress and said the party is no one to talk of secularism, pointing to the alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and induction of multiple leaders from the BJP.Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Promises Smartphones, Scooty to Girls in UP if Party Comes to Power in 2022 Assembly Elections

In reference to the statement of Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, Amarinder said it appeared that he had "killed the secular Amarinder within him".

"Stop talking about secularism @harishrawatcmuk ji. Don't forget @INCIndia took in @sherryontopp after he was with @BJP4India for 14 years. And where did Nana Patole and Revnath Reddy come from if not RSS? And Pargat Singh was with @Akali_Dal_ for 4 years!" tweeted Raveen Thukral, the former Chief Minister's media advisor, quoting him.

‘And what are you doing with @ShivsenaComms in Maharashtra? Or are you saying @harishrawatcmuk Ji that it’s ok to join forces with so-called communal parties as long as it suits @INCIndia purpose. What’s this if not sheer political opportunism?’: @capt_amarinder 2/4 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 21, 2021

On Tuesday, Harish Rawat had said that nobody can stop the former Punjab chief minister “if he can’t stay with his old commitment to secularism”. Rawat’s statement came after Singh announced his decision to launch a new party and also of a possible alliance with the BJP for Punjab polls.

Notably, Amarinder’s criticism against the Congress came a day after he said that “it’s over” with the party, while also slamming its “interference” during his tenure as Punjab CM.

Moreover, the former Punjab CM said Congress has damaged its own interests by not trusting him and giving it in the “hands of unstable person like Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Harish Rawat had also said that Amarinder Singh should go to the BJP if he wished. “If he (Amarinder Singh) wants to eat crow and go with BJP, he can. Who can stop him if he can’t stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of ‘Sarvdharm Sambhav’ and was connected to Congress’ traditions for a long time,” Rawat had said.