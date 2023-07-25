Home

Stopped By GST Officials, Punjab Truck Driver On Way To Son’s Funeral Dies Of Shock

Balbir Singh narrated his tragic turn of events to the GST officials and repeatedly pleaded with them to let him go as he has to bid farewell to his deceased son.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a truck driver on his way to attend his son’s funeral in Punjab was found dead in his vehicle. The trucker, identified as 49-year-old Balbir Singh, allegedly died due to shock after he was briefly detained by GST officials on GT Road.

According to reports, the deceased, a resident of Aslamganj in Punjab’s Ludhiana, was returning from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur with a truckload of goods he picked up from the Koyla Nagar area when he received the heart-rending news of his son, Mahesh’s demise who had died of electrocution.

As the shattered father was making his way back to bid adieu to his deceased son, his vehicle was halted by State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) officials, including Joint Commissioners of GST SIB, Amit Mohan, and Parasnath Yadav for a regular inspection near the Geeta Nagar Metro station in Kanpur at around 1:30 PM on Friday night, India Today reported.

Balbir Singh narrated his tragic turn of events to the GST officials and repeatedly pleaded with them to let him go as he has to bid farewell to his deceased son. However, the officials refused to budge and forcibly took Balbir and his truck to the GST office in Lakhanpur.

Later, when the officers approached him to serve a notice on Sunday afternoon, they found Balbir Singh dead in his truck, the report said.

GST officials responsible

Balbir Singh’s elder son, Govind Singh, received the tragic news of his father’s demise and reached Kanpur along with his brothers-in-law Sonu and Bharatram. Govind identified his father’s body and held the GST officials responsible for Balbir’s death while demanding action against them.

“My younger brother, Mahesh, died due to electrocution. My father received the tragic news and immediately rushed to Kanpur. However, the GST officers stopped his vehicle and forcibly took him to the GST office. He was grief-stricken and shocked by not being able to see his son’s body for one last time and died due to this overwhelming shock,” Govind said, according to the report.

The aggrieved son said he has not yet told his mother about his father’s demise, fearing she may not be able to bear the shock of losing both her son and her husband in such a short span of time.

Govind accused the GST officers of being insensitive towards the tragedy his family has faced and claimed that his father died due to shock of not being able to bid a final farewell to his son.

“The GST officials showed no empathy towards our tragedy and are indirectly responsible for my father’s death. Strict action must be taken against these erring officers.”

The trucker’s tragic death evoked outrage from local businessmen who staged a protest outside the GST office, demanding action against the erring officials and compensation for Balbir Singh’s family.

