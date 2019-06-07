New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, saying that a good health scheme is already implemented in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief’s comments come a week after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the party’s dispensation would not implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in the city as it seeks to provide equitable treatment to all residents here.

“A good health scheme is already implemented in Delhi. Stopping it and implementing another won’t benefit anyone. If Delhi’s Health Scheme is stopped and Ayushman Bharat Yojana implemented, residents will be affected,” Kejriwal said in the letter.

He also stated that if the Union Health Minister sees something in Ayushman Bharat Yojana which is missing in Delhi’s health scheme then he can tell him. It will be included in Delhi’s health scheme.

Delhi CM writes to Min for Health&Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, states "A good health scheme is already implemented in Delhi. Stopping it&implementing another won't benefit anyone. If Delhi's Health Scheme is stopped&Ayushman Bharat Yojana implemented, residents will be affected" pic.twitter.com/yrgbYFAs9w — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

In his two-page letter in Hindi to Harsh Vardhan, Kejriwal said despite Ayushman Bharat being in place in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of patients from these two states come to Delhi every day to get medical treatment.

Hardly any citizen of Delhi goes to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to get treatment, which indicates that Delhi’s health scheme is functioning well, Kejriwal said.

Drawing a comparison between his government’s scheme and Ayushman Bharat scheme, Kejriwal said, “Those whose income is more than Rs 10,000 does not come under Ayusman Bharat, which means those earning less than minimum wages (notified by Delhi government) is out of this scheme.”

The chief minister also said that in Ayusman Bharat, beneficiary will get treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh, but under the AAP dispensation’s scheme, there is no such limit and hence, government bears all expenses, even if it us Rs 30 lakh.

His comments came days after Harsh Vardhan wrote to the chief ministers of Delhi, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal, urging them to join the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme.

The AB-PMJAY scheme aims to provide a coverage of Rs five lakh per family annually, benefitting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled healthcare providers.

