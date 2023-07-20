Home

Story of SaveLIFE Foundation: How An Accident 15 Years Ago Helped Bring Good Samaritan Law & Other Road Safety Initiatives

Piyush Tewari and SaveLIFE Foundation's mission to reduce road fatalities in India

New Delhi: Piyush Tewari’s 16-year-old cousin was killed in a road accident in 2007. Tewari was shocked to learn that bystanders who helped the injured were often harassed by procedural and legal hassles. This inspired him to found SaveLIFE Foundation, an NGO that works to reduce road fatalities in India.

Tewari’s cousin, Amitabh, was riding his bicycle to school when he was hit by a truck. Amitabh was rushed to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. Tewari was devastated by his cousin’s death, and he was angry that the bystanders who had helped Amitabh were not protected from legal liability.

Tewari decided to do something to change the way that road accidents were handled in India. He founded SaveLIFE Foundation in 2008 with the goal of reducing road fatalities and protecting the rights of bystanders.

SaveLIFE Foundation has implemented a number of initiatives to improve road safety in India. One of their most successful initiatives is the Zero Fatality Corridor programme. This programme focuses on reducing road fatalities on high-risk stretches of road.

The Zero Fatality Corridor programme uses a data-driven approach to identify the factors that contribute to road accidents. Once these factors have been identified, SaveLIFE Foundation works with the government and other stakeholders to implement solutions to reduce road fatalities.

For example, the Zero Fatality Corridor programme has been successful in reducing road fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The expressway was once one of the most dangerous roads in India, with an average of 151 deaths per year. However, after SaveLIFE Foundation implemented a number of safety measures, the number of deaths on the expressway has been reduced by 52 per cent.

Another important initiative of SaveLIFE Foundation is the Jeevan Raksha training programme. This programme trains people in life-saving skills, such as how to perform CPR and how to use a defibrillator. The Jeevan Raksha training programme has trained over 25,000 people in life-saving skills, and it has helped to save countless lives.

SaveLIFE Foundation is also working to change the narrative around road safety in India. Tewari believes that road safety is a social equity issue, and that the poor are the ones who are dying the most on the roads. He also wants to raise awareness of the environmental impact of road accidents.

SaveLIFE Foundation has a long way to go, but it is making progress in its mission to reduce road fatalities in India. The organization plans to take the Zero Fatality Corridor initiative to 100 highways and 100 districts, and to reduce fatalities by 50% nationally.

In addition to the initiatives mentioned above, SaveLIFE Foundation also works to improve trauma care in India. The organization has partnered with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, to develop a training programme for trauma care providers. This training programme will help to ensure that people who are injured in road accidents receive the best possible care.

SaveLIFE Foundation is a leading organization in the fight to reduce road fatalities in India. The organization has made significant progress in recent years, and it is committed to making India’s roads safer for everyone.

Here are some additional details about SaveLIFE Foundation’s work:

The organization has worked with the government to implement a number of road safety measures, including speed limits, seat belt laws, and drunk driving laws.

SaveLIFE Foundation has also worked to raise awareness of road safety through public education campaigns.

The organization has developed a number of innovative technologies to improve road safety, such as a mobile app that allows people to report road hazards.

SaveLIFE Foundation has won numerous awards for its work, including the Stockholm Challenge Award and the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Award.

