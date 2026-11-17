Stray cattle menace on highways: Supreme Court asks NHAI to consider setting up shelters near toll plazas

Expressing concern over fatal road accidents caused by stray cattle, the Supreme Court asked NHAI to consider setting up shelters near toll plazas, while the authority cited lack of land acquisition powers and pointed to state governments.

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Stray cattle menace on highways (AI image)

New Delhi: Expressing serious concern over the loss of lives in road accidents caused by stray cattle, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to consider setting up cattle shelters near toll plazas. Appearing for the NHAI before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out practical difficulties, stating that the authority lacks statutory powers to acquire land and suggested that state governments should construct the shelters instead.

What Supreme Court said on Sstray cattle menace on highways?

“We understand the direction, and it should be done. Stray cattle on the road is a real danger. But the problem is that we don’t acquire any land, and have our own practical difficulties. The NHAI is just an authority which constructs roads,” he submitted.

Justice Mehta told the top law officer that the court had directed public sector undertakings to make contributions under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) model, and that the NHAI should also play a part by making some contribution.

“Lives are being lost due to cattle roaming on roads. We have not asked you to spend a specific amount. You are a corporation, so we only asked you to contribute something under the CSR corpus by constructing shelters for stray cattle found on the roads,” Justice Mehta said.

The solicitor general said if the court’s May 19 directions are to be complied with, the NHAI would incur a cost of over Rs 5,000 crore to construct shelters for stray cattle across the country.

Justice Mehta said he does not wish to say much but there are certain NHAI toll plazas that are continuing even after the cost of road is recovered.

The solicitor general urged the court to let him discuss NHAI’s application with the amicus curiae, Advocate Gaurav Agarwal, to find a legal and practical solution. On toll plazas continuing to operate even after the road cost recovery, Mehta said it cannot be the case, but if it has happened somewhere, then it is wrong.

The bench asked Advocate Agarwal to sit with the solicitor general and discuss the issue, and file his reply on the application of NHAI. It posted the matter for hearing in January next year.

On compliance of its earlier directions related to stray dogs, the bench pointed out that dogs with collars were found roaming on the premises of the Gujarat and Delhi High Courts.

(With inputs from agencies)