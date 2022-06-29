Delhi: In a horrifying incident, a stray dog took away a three-day-old baby boy and mauled him to death. The dog reportedly carried the little one away from his mother who was lying alongside her baby in a private hospital in Panipat, Haryana. The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the two-day-old boy was sleeping next to his grandmother on the floor.Also Read - Oh My God! Check Out These 5 Most Bizarre Places Of Worship In India

According to a report by NDTV, baby's relatives were asleep when the dog came in. While Shabnam, the mother was in bed beside her child, his grandmother and aunt were asleep in hospital's general ward. Dead body is already taken for autopsy examination by police.

When they woke up around 2:15 am, the family noticed the infant missing from his mother's side. Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 13-17 police station, Inspector Vijay Kumar said, "The dog entered the hospital, picked up the newborn sleeping on the floor with his grandmother with his mouth and took him out."

Moments later, the baby’s relatives raised an alarm as he was nowhere to be found. It was found that the dog had taken him out and bit him, the SHO said.

The management of Heart and Mother Care Hospital in Panipat, where this spine-chilling incident took place, has not yet responded to any allegations about this grave neglect.