New Delhi: A stray dog was spotted tugging at a body inside a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The body of a minor girl who died in a road accident was allegedly left unattended while it was going to be handed over to the family. Also Read - Gujarat: 5 Patients Dead as Fire Breaks Out in ICU of COVID Hospital in Rajkot

The father of the deceased girl alleged negligence by hospital officials, saying that the body was left unattended for more than an hour. Also Read - Bizarre! Covid-19 Patient, Declared Dead at Bengal Hospital, Returns Home One Week Later After Recovery

“The boy of the girl was left unattended for 1.5 hours. It is a matter of negligence on the hospital’s part. No one was there to look after the body,” Charan Singh, the father of the minor alleged. Also Read - Delhi Government Allows MBBS Students, Dentists to Assist In Hospitals, COVID ICUs to Meet Manpower Shortage

However, the chief medical superintendent of the district hospital said the officials “might have left” the body unattended only for “a minute”.

“Body was handed over to the family after formalities. They didn’t want postmortem and were taking it away. They might’ve left it unattended for a minute when it happened. I wrote to Municipality about the stray dog menace but to no avail. Probe committee formed,” said Dr Sushil Verma, Chief Medical Superintendent.

Following the incident, a ward boy and a sweeper were suspended. An explanation was sought from the doctor on emergency duty along with the pharmacist and an investigation was initiated in the matter.

“At prima facie investigation, we found out the sweeper and ward boy responsible. They too had had a lot of bodies to deal with. However, we have suspended them. And we have sought an explanation from the doctor that was on emergency duty along with the pharmacist. Also, we have formed a committee to investigate the matter,” Dr Sushil Verma said.

The news of negligence in the Sambhal hospital comes a day after a family in Aligarh’s Pilkhuni alleged that their newborn baby died due to a hospital’s negligence, adding that her body had animal bite marks on it.

(With ANI inputs)