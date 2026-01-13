  • Home
Stray Dogs Case Highlights HEARING: Proceedings ended, Bench to meet again on January 20

Supreme Court Stray Dogs Hearing Live Updates: A bench of Supreme Court is hearing the case of street dogs. It slammed the states, saying “will impose heavy compensation on the government responsible.

January 13, 2026
By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai
Stray Dogs Case Live HEARING: SC slams states, says we’ll impose heavy compensation on government responsible

Stray Dogs Case: A special bench at the Supreme Court is hearing the case of street dogs today. The special bench comprising Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria highlighted lapses in the implementation of ABC rules. The bench also schooled dog lovers, including the counsel of actor Sharmila Tagore, one of the petitioners. The top court also clarified that it has not instructed the removal of all street dogs but directed that they be treated according to ABC rules. On November 6, the top court issued directions for sterilisation and removal of street dogs from places like educational institutions, hospitals, railway and bus stations. The court also ordered the removal of cattle from these places.

  • Jan 13, 2026 2:59 PM IST

    Proceedings ended, Bench to meet again on January 20

  • Jan 13, 2026 2:13 PM IST

    Lawyer says to SC that current rules insufficient to solve
    situation

    “This Court has power to issue orders to solve a
    dangerous situation under article 142 and 32. There is a clear vacuum. If the
    existing rules do not solve the problem of dog bites there is clearly a
    vacuum,” the lawyer added.

  • Jan 13, 2026 2:11 PM IST
    Bite victim urges compassion towards dogs
    “I was mauled by a community dog. I wanted to understand what made the dog bite me without any provocation. This dog was subjected to prolonged cruelty. Kicking, stoning etc. it was defensive aggression in response to fear. I suffered because of the action of somebody else. What manifests aggression in a community dog. Cruelty towards an otherwise friendly dog activates fear. Fear activates defensive aggression,” she told the Bench.
  • Jan 13, 2026 1:51 PM IST

    The Bench said, stray dogs cannot be in anyone’s possession. “If you want a pet, take licence.”

  • Jan 13, 2026 1:43 PM IST

  • Jan 13, 2026 1:30 PM IST
    The bench of the Supreme Court said, “If you want a pet, take licence.”
  • Jan 13, 2026 1:27 PM IST
    The bench slammed a lawyer who called for a national adoption mission for dogs.
    Te Bench said, “Are you for real? A young counsel just showed us statistics of orphan children on the streets. Perhaps some lawyers could argue for adoption of those children. Since the year 2011, since I was elevated, these are the longest arguments I have heard. And till now, no one has argued so long for human beings.”
  • Jan 13, 2026 1:26 PM IST

    Justice Sandeep Mehta criticised a lawyer who talked about a national adoption mission for dogs.

  • Jan 13, 2026 1:19 PM IST

    He argued that in other countries, caregivers and feeders
    work closely with officials and should be given responsibility.

  • Jan 13, 2026 1:19 PM IST

    The
    lawyer representing singer Mohit Chauhan said the ABC rules focus on the
    compassionate management of dogs and urged authorities to recognise individual
    feeders.

