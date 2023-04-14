Home

News

India

Stray Pitbull Attacks Man’s Private Part In Haryana’s Karnal, Locals Beat Dog To Death

Stray Pitbull Attacks Man’s Private Part In Haryana’s Karnal, Locals Beat Dog To Death

The irked villagers, who rescued the victim, beat the dog to death with sticks, to avoid any further attacks.

It is being said that somehow the victim managed to use a piece of cloth lying on the ground to clot the Pitbull's mouth to save his life but by then he was critically injured.

Karnal: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man was attacked by a Pitbull dog in Haryana’s Karnal district. However, the man could save his life after tamping a cloth into the dog’s mouth.

The incident happened when he was in his field on Thursday when the dog bit the victim’s private part due to which the man was critically injured and admitted to the civil hospital at Gharaunda by the locals. Because of the serious condition, the man was later referred to the Government Hospital in Karnal.

You may like to read

The irked villagers, who rescued the victim, beat the dog to death with sticks, to avoid any further attacks.

After the matter was reported to the police, they recorded the statements of the injured youth and his family members.

“The victim was in his fields while the Pitbull dog was sitting under a machine used in the fields for farming. The moment Karan approached the machine to use it, the dog attacked Karan’s private part,” said a police officer.

It is being said that somehow the victim managed to use a piece of cloth lying on the ground to clot the Pitbull’s mouth to save his life but by then he was critically injured.

The villagers nearby heard Karan’s screaming and reached the spot and saw that he was lying on the ground with blood profusely oozing out from his private part. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

“Based on a complaint, we are trying to find the owner of the dog and will ensure appropriate action against him,” police said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.