New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has allowed street hawkers and vendors to operate from 10 am to 8 pm for an initial period of one week in the city, except containment zones. However, the weekly bazaars will remain shut. Notably, the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown triggered by it have hit both small scale and individual businesses, with street vendors being one of the most affected groups. Also Read - Right Decision at Right Time: PM Modi Explains Why India Better Placed in COVID-19 Flight

Hawkers will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm every day, and they will have to ensure social distancing and all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the government said in a statement. Strict action will be taken against offenders for not wearing face covers, violating social distancing norms and spitting. Also Read - Pakistan Imposes 10-day Lockdown in Punjab Province to Contain Coronavirus

“…Rehri-Patriwallahs (street vendors) are allowed to work from 10 am to 8 pm, initially for a period of one week, in NCT of Delhi (except in containment zones), subject to all instructions guidelines issued by Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi, to contain the spread of COVID-19, such as face covering, social distancing, hygiene practice etc,” the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said. Also Read - Gurugram Lockdown News: Amid Restrictions, Over 15000 Challans Issued For Flouting Rules

Earlier on Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had stated that there was some confusion over allowing street vendors and hawkers to resume their work, however, the government has passed an order regarding the same. “A special order is being passed through which the street vendors and hawkers can restart their work and livelihood in Delhi,” Kejriwal had said at a digital presser yesterday.

He also launched a job portal to help people who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed that Delhi’s COVID-19 management model is being discussed around the world.

On the other hand, the national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent.