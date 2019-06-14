Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the AICC General Secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh, on Friday said that the top priority for the party in the state is the strengthening of its organisational structure.

After holding a six-and-a-half hour-long review meeting at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow to understand what went wrong for the party in western UP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Scindia briefly spoke to reporters.

He said that after discussions and taking the feedback and suggestions of the candidates and the party leaders, it had emerged that hard work was required to strengthen the Congress organisational structure at the ground level.

Scindia said that in the next review session expected to be held after two weeks, the candidates for the by-polls to be held in 12 Vidhan Sabha seats will be finalised in consultation with the ground-level leaders.

He also ruled out any alliance with any party for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections in the state, saying the party would contest on its own. The process of preparing for the next Assembly polls will begin in two weeks’ time.

On June 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had held a review meeting with the candidates and party functionaries of eastern UP in Rae Bareli.

While Scindia is in charge of 39 seats of western Uttar Pradesh and Terai region, Priyanka holds charge of the 41 districts in eastern UP.

With Inputs From IANS