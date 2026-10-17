Stricter baby food rules: FSSAI plans stricter rules, proposes ban on added sugar

Baby Food Safety: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is planning to ban the addition of fructose and sucrose in baby food products intended for infants up to six months of age. The proposal aims to safeguard infants’ nutrition, said the statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
FASSAI took to X and wrote, “FSSAI proposes strengthening infant nutrition standards by restricting the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age.”
“The draft amendment aims to reduce early exposure to added sugars,” it added.
The food regulator has proposed changes to 2020 Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020. It has proposed to ‘prohibit the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age’. The draft has been published to get public response and stakeholders’ objections within 60 days.
As per the ministry’s statement, the draft amendment 2026 aims to strengthen the regulatory framework by ensuring that the nutrition products targeting babies are prepared with age-appropriate nutritional requirements. The regulator is trying to regulate exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life.
Current rules set nutrition, quality and safety standards for different infant food products specifically for kids from birth to 24 months.
“Under the current provisions, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates, while sucrose and/or fructose may be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits,” the statement read.
Now, the draft amendment is aiming to restrict the addition of sucrose and fructose in products intended for babies up to six months of age.
FASSAI’s amendment move aims to support broader public health efforts targeting early exposure to added sugars, which includes dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and other health challenges.
The proposed amendment is expected to encourage companies to adopt formulations that prioritise the specific nutritional requirements of babies.
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