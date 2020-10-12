Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 regulations during the upcoming festive season as there are instances of the virus becoming air-borne and community transmission of the contagion in the state. Also Read - With Durga Puja and Ramleela Around the Corner, DDMA Issues Fresh Guidelines With Adherence to COVID-19 Protocols

Banerjee, who was speaking after a cabinet meeting, said "I ask everybody to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive season. There are instance of community transmission of novel coronavirus and also the contagion becoming air-borne."

"I request Durga Puja Committees to not allow people without masks in pandals. They should be kept in a separate zone. If puja committees can give masks then it's fine. But we can't expect everyone to do the same," she said.

“Delhi did not give permission for celebrations except in CR Park. Other states like, Uttar Pradesh didn’t even allow. We will allow celebrations. But my only request is that everyone should wear masks and follow all precautionary steps,” the CM added.

State Chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said measures are being taken bring down the cost of coronavirus tests and treatment.

