‘Strike for Babri’ Slogans Raised In Jamia Millia Islamia Campus, Probe Underway

A group of students protested at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi against the demolition of Babri Masjid during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

New Delhi: Police personnel were deployed outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday as a precaution after a video of two to three students raising slogans such as “Strike for Babri” surfaced online, officials said. The deployment came on the day of the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The temple has been built at the site where the 16th Century Babri Masjid once stood, before being demolished by a frenzied mob of ‘karsevaks’ in 1992.

“The deployment of police personnel outside (the university) is a precautionary measure,” a police official said and added that it was done in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony and upcoming Republic Day.

Students Staged Protests Inside University Campus

On the evening of 22nd January which was being celebrated across the country welcoming Ram Lalla back in Ayodhya, videos of two students surfaced holding placards with the photos of the demolished Babri Masjid and raising slogans.

While the protest was underway many students of the university were appearing for the examinations of evening shift. University officials also informed that, “No problems were faced during the exams. Jamia called the half day off, so the first half exams were postponed.”

Actions Taken By The University Authorities

The University Officials told that the students were removed from the spot as soon as the protest started. They further clarified that, “There were 2-3 students who raised slogans and showed placards yesterday. When we got the knowledge the students were removed from the place. The university is further looking into the matter.”

The protests came ahead of Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony that was being celebrated in Ayodhya. Following which the shrine was opened to the general public on Tuesday.

The construction of the temple was made possible only after the Supreme Court passed the judgement in November 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

(With inputs from agencies)

