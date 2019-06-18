New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any order on a petition seeking security for doctors in government hospitals. The apex court directed the matter to be listed before an appropriate bench after vacation.

It said now that the doctors had called off their strike in West Bengal and other states, there was no urgency to hear the plea right away. It also refused to issue a notice to the Centre but says it is keeping open the larger issue of protection of medical professionals.

The IMA (Indian Medical Association) has filed an IA (Intervention Application) and supported the cause of petitioner Alakh Alok Srivastava.

On Monday, the vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant had agreed to list the matter after Srivastava sought an urgent hearing.

The plea had been filed in the wake of protests by doctors in West Bengal against an assault on their colleagues allegedly by the relatives of a patient who died on June 10 at Kolkata’s NRS Hospital.

The petition has sought directions to Union ministries of Home Affairs and Health and West Bengal to depute government-appointed security personnel at all state-run hospitals for safety and security of doctors.

The plea also sought directions to Bengal government to take the strictest legal and penal action against those who assaulted junior doctors at NRS Medical College Hospital in Kolkata.

“As per the study conducted by IMA, more than 75% of doctors across the country have faced some form of violence. This study concluded that 50% violent incidents took place in the Intensive Care Unit of hospitals and in 70 per cent of cases, the relatives of the patients were actively involved,” it said.

Junior doctors in West Bengal were on strike since June 11, demanding better security at workplace after the attack on their colleagues in Kolkata. However, they decided to get back to work from Tuesday morning after a meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee where their demands were largely agreed to.