Kolkata: Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued an ultimatum to doctors on strike, the latter went ahead and met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday.

Members of Joint Platform of Doctors, WB, met Tripathi and told the media later, “We demand adequate security in every medical college and hospital, and proper action against those who attacked doctors in NRS Hospital on June 10. We will resume working as soon as our demands are fulfilled.”

The statement comes after the CM had issued a four-hour ultimatum to the protesting junior doctors across the state, whose strike is well into its third day today.

The CM has directed all agitating doctors to resume work in four hours or be ready to face action, reports said. Banerjee visited the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital where the junior doctors are holding a strike for the past two days in protest.

Banerjee had alleged that the agitation was a part of the conspiracy of rival parties. “The junior doctors’ agitation is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP,” Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, said. She claimed that outsiders had entered medical colleges and hospitals to create a disturbance.

Protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in Kolkata’s state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night, doctors across the state stopped work at the outpatient departments (OPDs).