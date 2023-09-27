‘Stripped, Made To Eat From Garbage’: Army Major, Wife Arrested For ‘Torturing’ Minor Domestic Help

A case has been registered under the stringent POCSO and SC/ST laws and other relevant sections. Charges of assault, unlawful labour, and slavery have also been added, said Mayank Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao.

Assam: An army officer and his wife was arrested by Assam police for allegedly torturing their underage domestic help and inflicting severe injuries on her. The girl, who said she was often thrashed and made to eat from the garbage bin, has broken teeth, cut marks on her tongue and burn marks in different places on her body.

Dima Hasao SP Mayank Kumar told the media that they had received information that a minor girl from Haflong, who had accompanied the couple to Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, was “tortured brutally”. “During the investigation, prima facie evidence was found against the Army major and his wife, and they were arrested in connection with the case and forwarded to judicial custody,” the SP said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

A report in NDTV said that the girl was stripped and thrashed until she bled and she was even forced to lick her own blood. The girl said that she was kept locked in a room and the army officer’s wife would beat her with a rolling pin if she did not do her household chores properly.

The girl’s medical report revealed a fractured nose and deep cuts on her tongue. Tortured for six months. The 16-year-old girl was allegedly tortured for six months, was not given clothes to wear most of the time. She was also not given food and made to eat from the garbage bin, said news reports.

However, the accused couple have claimed that the girl fell down the stairs and got injured.

Reportedly, the accused had hired the girl to babysit. After they returned to Assam from Palampur, the girl visited her family and revealed what she had undergone. the victims mother than filed an FIR against the two. The girl is currently receiving medical care at the Haflong Civil Hospital.

