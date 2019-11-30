New Delhi: Unable to take the trauma, a Class 11 student of a private school in Gurmel Nagar, Daba area of Ludhiana committed suicide late Thursday after allegedly being stripped and beaten with hands tied for wearing short pants.

The incident that took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday came to light after the family of the victim, identified as Dhananjay Tiwari, said came upfront with the accusation that caused him to hang himself from the ceiling.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, two days before his death, 17-year-old Dhananjay had gone to school wearing short pants despite the school’s rule against it.

It has been alleged that the teachers, on the principal’s orders, tied his hands and slapped him repeatedly. After that, they went on to humiliate him further by stripping his clothes in front of the entire class, the HT report stated.

Dhananjay’s mother raised an alarm on finding his body hanging from the ceiling, following which their neighbours gathered at the spot and rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The family of the deceased student said that the incident took a toll on Dhananjay as he was so mentally disturbed that he did not even eat on the last day.

Responding to the tragic incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Deeply anguished to hear of a Class 11 student committing suicide after facing harassment by teachers at school. Have directed DC Ludhiana to personally look into the matter and report to me. My thoughts are with the family in this time of grief.”

Singh has also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana to personally look into the matter and take necessary actions.

An FIR against the school principal and the two teachers has been demanded from Dhananjay’s family for harassment and abetment to suicide.