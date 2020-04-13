New Delhi: A day after 3 civilians were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control, the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said a strong demarche was made to the Pakistan side on the killing of civilians. Also Read - 3 Civilians Killed as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara District

“A strong demarche was made to the Pakistan side on the killing of three innocent Indian civilians in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on April 12,” the MEA said. Also Read - Keran Encounter: 5 Militants Killed, 5 Jawans Martyred in Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir

The development comes after three civilians, including a minor, were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The incident happened when Pakistani troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation around 5 PM targeting civilian population.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control that killed one civilian.