New Delhi: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) the quake struck 174km east of Bangladesh's Chittagong and the tremors were felt as far as ahead as in West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam in India.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles) and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in north eastern India, EMSC added.

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

“Very strong,” one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake’s epicentre.