New Delhi: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday. The quake was reported at 5.15 am with its epicentre at a depth of 73 km southeast of Thenzawl, Mizoram, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The earthquake centre said the tremors were felt at 73km Southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram.Also Read - UK To Ban Travel From These 6 Countries As South Africa Detects New Covid Variant | Details Here

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter. Also Read - Releasing 5 Million Barrels May Not Be Enough To Curtail High Fuel Prices: Experts

The quake was at a depth of 12 km (18.64 miles) and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl. According to the Seismology Center, the quake occured at 5:15 am. There were also reports of a second earthquake at 5:53 am. Also Read - LIVE India vs New Zealand Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 2 Match Latest Updates

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km ,Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/vKXXUPI2la @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/RG55ppqm5z — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 26, 2021

The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

“Very strong,” one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake’s epicentre.

On November 20, an earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale had jolted Guwahati and other parts of Assam. The earthquake was reported at 1:12 pm and the depth of the quake was 10 km, according to the NCS.