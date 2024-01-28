Home

‘Strong Judicial System Is Main Foundation Of Developed India’, PM Modi At Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

At the Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering and said how a strong judicial system is the main foundation of developed India.

New Delhi: January 28 is the day when the Supreme Court of India was founded 75 years ago, in the year 1950. Today, on its 75th Foundation Day, in the Supreme Court was held, the Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest. CJI DY Chandrachud, present Supreme Court judges, Chief Justices of states, retired Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries were part of the event. Several new initiatives were launched at this event for better functioning of the judiciary and transparency. At the Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, PM Modi addressed the gathering and spoke about how a strong judicial system is the main foundation of Developed India and how the government has sanctioned Rs 800 crore for the expansion of the Supreme Court Complex. Here’s what the Prime Minister said…

