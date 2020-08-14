New Delhi: In the first session of the Rajasthan Assembly after the reunion of Congress family, a change of seating arrangement of former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot near the opposition’s side of the bench caused a huge uproar. However, the Congress leader was quick to hit back saying the ‘strongest soldier’ is always sent to the border. Also Read - What We Need to Know About Rajasthan Assembly Session Before Trust Vote Today

"When I came to the house and found that my seat had been changed, I was made to think why I was told to set here. But then I realised that this is the border area and the strongest soldier in the army is sent to the border," Pilot said, making an intervention to Deputy LOP's speech.

Pilot's seating was changed from where he sat the last time he was in the house to the second row on the extreme left.

While the debate is on for the Rajasthan government’s floor test, there was utter chaos in the House on Friday afternoon. Assembly Speaker had to prevent BJP leader Madan Dilawar from disrupting Congress’ Shanti Dhariwal’s speech.

Notably, a day after the Ghar Wapsi of Sachin Pilot and his group of MLAs was announced, the BJP on Thursday decided to move a no-confidence motion on the first day of the Assembly.

The decision is more of strategic importance and numbers in the House are favouring the Gehlot government — even without the support of the rebel MLAs.

The majority mark of the 200-mark Rajasthan Assembly stands at 101 and the Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of independents and allies. Meanwhile, the BJP has only about 75 members on its side.