New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala has advised the government to hold ‘Yagya’ to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR. Bharala also defended stubble burning, which has been cited as a major cause of toxic air in the capital city and termed it a ‘natural system’.

“Farmers have always practiced stubble burning, it’s a natural system. Repeated criticism of it is unfortunate. Govts should hold ‘Yagya’ to please Lord Indra (God of rain), as done traditionally. He (Lord Indra) will set things right”, ANI quoted the UP minister as saying.

Notably, Bharala’s bizarre theory comes at a time when the air quality index (AQI) in capital city touched dangerous levels of 625. According to Safar India, the PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels were both in the severe category at 648 and 475 respectively, implying hazardous levels. These AQI levels are hazardous for everyone and the advisory is to avoid outdoor activity.

Following this, flight operations at national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were badly hit. A total of 32 flights were diverted today as the visibility at Delhi airport dropped to 300 m.

Besides, Noida District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh also announced closure of all schools, government and private for two days till November 5. Delhi had earlier announced closure of schools till November 5, post the announcement of the public health emergency.