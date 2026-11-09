Stubble Burning: Punjab records season’s biggest single-day jump in farm fires On Diwali, Delhi govt alleges conspiracy

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra has accused Punjab of deliberate stubble burning on Diwali, while AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged manipulation of pollution monitoring stations.

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Stubble Burning: Delhi govt alleges fields were set on fire in Punjab on Diwali as AQI rises in capital | Image: ANI

Delhi Pollution: Amid the deteriorating air quality, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Monday blamed the Punjab government for failing to strictly enforce measures against stubble burning in the state, alleging that fields in the state were being deliberately set on fire as part of a conspiracy against the capital city. This comes after AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the Delhi government of manipulating AQI data. Bhardwaj said that AQI levels had crossed 3,000 in several parts of Delhi on Diwali night. Mishra countered the AAP, saying that Arvind Kejriwal’s party members had set fields ablaze on Diwali night. He demanded a thorough investigation into AAP’s alleged role.

Deliberate Farm Fires

Mishra alleged that several farmers in Punjab had telephoned him and other Delhi government officials and complained that fields were set on fire on Diwali night. Mishra claimed that, citing satellite data, 125 farm-fire incidents were reported on November 7 and 1,200 on Diwali night.

“This is a conspiracy against farmers and the people of Delhi,” he alleged.

Mishra has demanded Punjab Chief Minister to investigate the matter and take stringent action. He further alleged that fires incidents were reported in areas visited by AAP leaders and demanded that their phone records to be examined.

“A campaign to malign Diwali began two days earlier,” he said.

AAP Alleges AQI Data Was Manipulated

Citing independent air quality monitoring platforms, Bhardwaj alleged that Delhi government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, was manipulating the AQI data and the data did not reflect conditions on the ground.

“AQI 3000 paar. Full credit to these brothers who raised pollution beyond 3000,” he wrote on X.

In a video message, the AAP leader alleged that the Delhi government has installed around 20 new monitoring stations in green areas and spraying water near existing stations in more polluted locations to lower their readings.

It is to be noted that the country’s official AQI scale has 0 to 500 units. Pollutant concentrations reported by monitors are not interchangeable with AQI values.

Limited Rise In Post-Diwali Pollution

According to Mishra, Delhi’s AQI was better than under the Kejriwal government.

He said pollution levels had increased by 43.33 perent in 2023 and around 10 percent in 2024 post-Diwali, but AQI had witnessed a decrease by 1.33 percent this year. He did not clarify which pollution levels, areas or time periods were used for the AQI comparison.

However, the allegations raise questions about the causes of Delhi’s pollution and the accuracy of the data shared with people.