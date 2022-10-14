Gurugram: A woman gave birth to a boy inside a car on the way to Civil Hospital in Sector-10 of Gurugram. Meenakshi, mother-in-law of the woman, said her daughter-in-law Hemlata had experienced labour pain and had left the house located in Jacobpura in Gurugram around noon on Thursday along with her and a neighbour named Raja.Also Read - Gurugram Mosque Attack: Mob Of 200 Attacks Mosque, Assault Worshippers

“We got stuck in traffic on way to a government hospital for about half an hour. I asked Raja to park the car in a street located near Prem Mandir and around 12.30 p.m. Hemlata delivered the baby boy after I helped her inside a car,” Meenakshi said. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Check Moonrise (Chaand Nikalne Ka Samay) Timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Other Cities

Both the mother and the child are in healthy condition, and were admitted to the government hospital after delivery. Also Read - 6 Critically Injured As Diwali Crackers Stored In House Cause Massive Explosion In Gurugram, Investigation Underway

The distance of the government hospital from the Jacobpura area is around 3 km. The woman took 45 minutes to reach the hospital.

The family said they were stuck for around 30 minutes in traffic and the baby was delivered inside the car.

“The doctor at the hospital told us anything could have happened, had we been late in reaching the hospital, and advised us not to take any risk in such a situation in future,” Hemlata said.