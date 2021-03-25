Bilaspur: In a horrific incident, a student committed suicide by hanging himself in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur after being sexually harassed by his female teacher who was in love with him. According to updates from police, the female teacher was sexually abusing the student by sending him inappropriate chats and making physical intimacy with him. Unable to bear the brutality of the teacher, the student decided to kill himself. Also Read - Odisha: Man Inserts Liquor Bottle Into Wife's Private Parts After She Refuses Prostitution Offer

In a suicide note which was recovered from the dead student, it was mentioned that when needed, the teacher used to take advantage of him (the student) and later used to block his phone number. Based on the suicide note, the police have arrested the female teacher. The incident happened in ​​Torwa Police Station areas of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

As per police statement, the female teacher trapped the student in a trap of love and started making physical relations with him. In the meantime, the female teacher also started affair with a staff member of the same school itself where she was working. When the victim came to know about this, he got upset and decided to commit suicide. Police said that the student tried to contact the teacher several times but failed to do so as she had already blocked his number.

However, a video of his suicide went viral soon after the incident which was later seized by police and was banned from being made public. The student had written the suicide note in code language which took nearly two days for the police to decode it.