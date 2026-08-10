Student Protest: Is it Pakistan or China border? Jharkhand’s ‘Sonam Wangchuk’ Devendra Mahato slams Ranchi Police razor fencing near Vidhan Sabha

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato reacted to the police installing razor barricades to stop students, asking, “Is this the Pakistan, Bangladesh or China border? These are students.”

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Student Protest: Is it Pakistan or China border? Jharkhand’s ‘Sonam Wangchuk’ Devendra Mahato slams Ranchi Police razor fencing near Vidhan Sabha | Image: ANI

Jharkhand Student Protest: Students protesting against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations on Monday held a peaceful ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march in Ranchi. Police installed razor barricades and imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) near the Vidhan Sabha to stop the protesting students. Reacting to the police’s strict behavior and the installation of razor fencing, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, slammed the cops, asking, “Is this the Pakistan, Bangladesh or China border? These are students.”

What Did Devendra Nath Mahato Say?

During ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato reacted to the installation of razor barricades and the police’s strict behaviour with protesters. Slamming police and the Jharkhand government Mahato said, “When Govt put up spiked barricading, despite not being well I could not stop myself. Is this the Pakistan, Bangladesh or China border? These are students.”

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | During ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato says, “When Govt put up spiked barricading, despite not being well I could not stop myself. Is this Pakistan, Bangladesh or China border? These… pic.twitter.com/Hk06dDSoxT — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Police installed razor fencing along the route to the Vidhan Sabha and imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to stop the protesting students. Section 163 has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Vidhan Sabha. The district administration has announced the closure of schools in Ranchi today.

Police Resorted To Lathi Charge

Police also resorted to lathi charge to control and disperse protesting students as they move forward to ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march.

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Even as Police use water cannon to disperse student protesters, they dance and continue their ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march. pic.twitter.com/MlqXDoX3Ta — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

ED Filed A Money Laundering Case

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a money laundering case to investigate the alleged irregularities in JPSC exam.

On Sunday, students met the government delegation, led by Hemant Soren, for a sixth round of talks. The talks ended without a breakthrough. Students and the government both accused each other of not being serious about the issue. Following the inconclusive talks, students announced that the protest will continue.

Jharkhand Students’ Demands?