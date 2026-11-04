Student wears smart glasses inside exam hall in Bengaluru college, barred from appearing in remaining first-semester exams

A Bengaluru college has barred a student from appearing in the remaining first-semester exams after he was caught wearing smart glasses inside the exam hall.

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Student wears smart glasses inside exam hall in Bengaluru college, barred from appearing in remaining first-semester exams| image: AI

Student Barred From Semester Exams: Mount Carmel in Bengaluru has barred a student from appearing in the remaining first-semester examinations after he was found wearing smart glasses inside an exam hall. The institution has not revealed why the student wore smart glasses inside the exam hall or whether he used them for cheating during the exam.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place on November 3 during the first semester examination in the institute’s exam hall. The invigilator noticed the student wearing bulky smart glasses. She watched activities of the student for 90 minutes, approached him and asked to check the glasses. When the invigilator wore the glasses, she reportedly heard someone saying something.

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She immediately informed the college administration, which seized the glasses and barred the student from appearing for the remaining semester exams. The student will be allowed to take the first-semester exams along with the third-semester exams.

What Did The College Say?

According to Prof Lekha George, the institution’s in-charge vice-chancellor, the college was “committed to maintaining discipline during examinations and safeguarding the integrity of its evaluation process”.

How Smart Glasses Can Be Misused In Exams

Smart glasses look just like regular ones but have several features such as built-in cameras, audio, calling, etc.

Some models of smart glasses also come with AI features.

This device can be misused to secretly take pictures of question papers, solve questions or take external assistance.

Users may also receive information from outside sources without using a phone.

9-Year-Old Student Died After Collapsing In Classroom

In a separate incident, a class 3 girl, nine-year-old girl, died after collapsing inside her classroom on Wednesday. The school is located in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar. A police team reached the school after getting the distress call and initiated an investigation. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to Delhi Police, the child was reportedly taken to Malik Redix Health Care in Nirman Vihar, where she was declared dead.

During the preliminary enquiry, police examined CCTV footage from the classroom, which reportedly showed the girl suddenly collapsing.

CCTV Footage

In the CCTV footage, the girl can be seen entering the classroom and placing her hand on her waist. She then suddenly falls on the ground. The teacher lifts the child and places her on a chair. The girl appears to be unconscious in the clip.

Preliminary information has suggested a possible heart attack as the cause of death, though the exact circumstances have not yet been established.

Cops have taken the statements of parents and will also take statements of school authorities.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with ANI inputs)