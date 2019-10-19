Bengaluru: There is no denying the fact that cheating in exams is rampant in Indian schools and colleges.

However, Karnataka’s Bhagat Pre-University College resorted to a rather weird solution to dissuade students from cheating. While writing the exam, the college made students wear cardboard boxes on their heads with a hole cut out in the front for their faces, so that they cannot peep in others’ answer sheets.

Karnataka: Students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reportedly to stop them from cheating. (16.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/lPR5z0dsUs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

The students were writing papers in economics and chemistry subjects as part of the mid-term exams, conducted in their classroom. As soon as the pictures went viral, citizens slammed the college administration for such a bizarre act. And of course, there were memes too.

Reacting to the incident, state Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar in a tweet, said that such an attempt was not acceptable.

Seeking an explanation about the incident, the state government immediately issued a notice to the college and threatened to cancel the license if such an act is repeated.

Meanwhile, defending the preventive action, college head M.B. Satish said that a college in Bihar had used a similar system and received wide appreciation on social media.

“We tried to see how it works as a trial and told the students in advance that boxes would be given to each of them to wear before writing the exam”, he said.