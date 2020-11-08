Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 330 new Covid-19 cases, including 101 students of a Tibetan school boarding in Mandi district, taking the state’s tally to 24,569, officials said. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Resumes Shimla-Delhi Bus Services After Months, Take Note Of These SOPs

The death toll in the state spiked to 362 with three patients succumbing to the virus in Shimla, Solan and Una districts.

Among the 155 people tested positive in Mandi district, 104 were school students.

They comprised 101 hostelers of Tibetan Children’s Village School in Chauntra and three of a government school.