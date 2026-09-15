Students protest in Patna over alleged discrepancies in Bihar Sub Inspector, 70th BPSC exams

Students staged a protest in Patna, demanding the cancellation and re-conduct of the Bihar Police SI and 70th BPSC exams over alleged irregularities and paper leak concerns.

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Students protest in Patna over alleged discrepancies in Bihar SI, 70th BPSC exams | Image: ANI

Patna: Hundreds of students staged a protest in Patna against the Bihar Police SI Exam and the 70th BPSC Examination over irregularities and paper leak concerns. Protesters were demanding the cancellation and re-conduct of both exams, raising slogans and demanding a fair probe into their allegations. The students demanded transparency in the examination process.

The district administration deployed heavy security at the protest site to maintain law and order situation.

Bihar PPSC Exams Put On Hold To Introduce Unified Test Pattern

On September 2, Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that the state government has halted the upcoming Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams to introduce a unified single-test pattern. He said that the number of participating students is very high and BPSC needs more time to make preparations for conducting the exams.

What Did Mithilesh Tiwari Say?

Mithilesh Tiwari told news agency ANI about the rationale behind the administrative shift.

“The BPSC is making full preparations. The Chief Minister intervened following students’ demands, and it was decided to conduct a single exam instead of two. Since the number of candidates is very high and the BPSC requires time for preparation, the exam has been postponed. They will announce the dates once preparations are complete,” he said.

Reacting on the criticism over the delay, he said that BPSC must be given adequate time.

“I have little to say to those politicising this matter, but all of this is being done for the better. No one should rush this process; if we want an exam that is transparent and free of irregularities, the BPSC must be given adequate time..,” he said.

The Minister’s reaction came a day after police deployed water cannons to disperse protesters who started marching towards the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister’s residence. They were protesting over the alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination.

Students’ Demands Addressed, TRE-4 Exam To Be Held In Single Phase

The Bihar Education Minister assured that the state government has listened to the grievances of students and opposition leaders for their comments on the issue.

“The state government has constituted a ‘Special Expert Committee on Examination Reforms’ to provide recommendations for improvements in various examinations. This committee, chaired by a judge of the Hon’ble Patna High Court, will also hear students’ complaints related to various examinations,” he added.

Mithilesh Tiwari said the government has decided to start the recruitment process for librarian posts based on the available vacancies.